New Zealand cricketers unlikely to visit Ireland in June

New Zealand cricket officials admit it is “most unlikely” their scheduled tour of Holland, Scotland and Ireland will go ahead as planned in June.

As part of the tour, the Black Caps are due to play a one-day and T20 series in Ireland, followed by one match in each format against Scotland in Edinburgh.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said: “Clearly, this situation is extremely disappointing for everyone involved in sport but, given the bigger picture, and the terrible toll COVID-19 is taking worldwide, we need to look after not only our own people but the greater community good.”

New Zealand also confirmed that the women’s tour of Sri Lanka, due to take place later this month, has been postponed.