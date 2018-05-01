New rules for 2019 will help make it easier for F1 drivers to overtake

FIA confirm aerodynamic changes would be introduced in a bid to allow cars to race closer together
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen leads team-mate Daniel Ricciardo during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photograph: Getty Images

Formula One’s governing body hopes new rules set for the 2019 season will help make it easier for drivers to overtake.

The FIA confirmed yesterday aerodynamic changes would be introduced in a bid to allow cars to race closer together. From next season cars will have a simplified front wing with a larger span which has a low “outwash” potential, meaning less air is directed outside the wheels and therefore the car behind can get more grip to go through corners faster.

There will also be a wider and deeper rear wing as well as a simplified front brake duct with no winglets.

Following an “intense period of research”, the new rules have been approved by the Strategy Group, the F1 Commission and the World Motor Sport Council. A statement from the FIA read: “These studies indicated the strong likelihood of a positive impact on racing and overtaking within F1 and as such have now been ratified for implementation in 2019.

“The approved changes are separate to the ongoing work being undertaken in regard to defining Formula One’s regulations for 2021 and beyond.

“In addition to the aerodynamic changes ratified yesterday, the FIA is continuing to evaluate a range of other measures aimed at encouraging closer racing and boosting overtaking in F1.”

Formula One’s managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn welcomed the 2019 aerodynamic modifications as “an important step”. He said: “It’s also important to note that the decision has been taken after an intense period of research into the FIA’s proposals, which were made with the support of Formula One and conducted by a majority of the teams.”

