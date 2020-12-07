New funding round of €1m available to community groups and angling clubs

A new funding round of €1 million is now available to community groups and angling clubs to further develop conservation and development projects in 2021.

Up and running since 2016, the fund awarded by Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has to date exceeded €4 million to develop 200 projects across the country.

To apply applicants are required in the first instance to complete an “expression of interest” (EOI) form on a grants’ management portal. This will remain open throughout the year for applicants to update in conjunction with the IFI to further include specific requirements to the original proposal.

The EOI funding call consists of two schemes made up of angler contributions to both funds, and is open to angling clubs, fishery owners, local development associations, local authorities, tidy towns, etc.

The two schemes in question are the Midlands Fisheries Fund (€50,000) and the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund (€1 million).

The funding call was launched on November 27th, and completed EOI’s can transfer to full application from November 30th. Full application must be submitted before 5.30pm on January28th, 2021, and decisions on applications and grants will be announced in May 2021.

An information booklet with further details can be downloaded at www.fisheriesireland.ie/funding.

*Work to dismantle a redundant weir on Afon Tryweryn, a tributary of the Dee in north Wales, is now complete. Boulders were redistributed to provide habitat and spawning areas, and to stabilise the river bed.

Gethin Morris, senior officer for the project, said the weir was a physical barrier especially on low flows in spring when juvenile salmon could be seen congregating whilst attempting to migrate to sea. By removing the boulder weir it has immediately improved conditions for fish migration within the Afon Tryweryn.

*Dún Laoghaire RNLI rescued two divers near Bulloch Harbour, Dalkey, Co Dublin, last Tuesday night. The pair, who had been carrying out night-diving training, were located exhausted trying to make their way back to shore having been caught by fast-flowing currents.

Nathan Burke, Dún Laoghaire helm, said: “It has been [our] busiest year to date having launched over 90 times. Tonight was no different, and our speedy response was a major factor in ensuring the outcome of this situation was positive.”

Michael J O’Connor, who celebrated his 107th birthday this year, is Ireland’s oldest man and president of Lough Lein Anglers’ Association in Killarney, Co Kerry

*The 77th annual general meeting of Lough Lein Anglers’ Association was held last week in the Dromhall Hotel, Killarney, Co Kerry. Attendees were informed that the Bunrower end of the canal at Ross Castle had now been dredged and the launch slipway replaced with a more durable concrete structure.

Tributes were also paid to club president Michael J O’Connor on reaching his 107th birthday.

*angling@irishtimes.com