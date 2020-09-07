NBA round-up: Giannis goes down but Bucks rally to beat Miami Heat

Antetokounmpo injures his ankle, as Lakers hit back to level their series with the Rockets

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo after injuring his ankle against the Miami Heat on Sunday. Photograph: EPA

The Milwaukee Bucks may have lost their greatest weapon but they have kept their season alive with a 118-115 overtime victory against the Miami Heat.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo took no further part after aggravating his right ankle injury in the first half, prompting fears the Bucks would tumble out of the play-offs with Miami already leading the best-of-seven series 3-0.

Milwaukee responded with vigour, particularly from Khris Middleton, who rained buckets to snatch 36 points including nine of Milwaukee’s 11 in overtime.

The Bucks triumphed on Sunday — with Miami forward Jimmy Butler saying afterwards that his side “didn’t deserve to win” as they failed to take advantage of Antetokounmpo’s departure — but they will now have to become the first NBA team to rally from 0-3 to win a series if they wish to progress.

Moving across to the Western Conference where Anthony Davis top-scored for the Los Angeles Lakers as they hit back to record a 117-109 win over the Houston Rockets.

Davis had 36 points and 10 rebounds while LeBron James netted 28 points and 11 rebounds, with their side moving to 1-1 in their series against the Rockets.

