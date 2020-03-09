National Rowing Centre to be limited to high-performance team

Rowing Ireland make decision due to coronavirus outbreak

 

The coronavirus outbreak has prompted Rowing Ireland to limit access to the National Rowing Centre in Cork to the high-performance team, coaches and essential staff until April 5th, when the decision will be reviewed.

The Ireland trial at the centre has been scheduled for the last full week of this month. All development camps, under-23 and junior trials and camps for schools and clubs will be postponed.

Fisa is expected to announce a decision on the first two World Cups in Italy in April and May on Tuesday. The reggatas in Sabaudia, near Rome, and Varese in Lombardy would seem to be in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, the heavy rains have claimed the seventh domestic event of the year in Ireland. The Corrib Head of the River has been cancelled. The river is in flood and the event in Galway, scheduled for Saturday, had to be called off for safety reasons.

Every domestic rowing event scheduled for Irish waters this year has been cancelled.

