National Indoor Championships: Explosive Phil Healy sets 200m record

Bandon’s Phil Healy set the track alight with a championship record of 23.16 seconds in the women’s 200m on day one of the National Indoor Championships on Saturday.

Healy - who is also running the 60m on Sunday for ‘fun’ - went in lane six and an excellent first bend in the National Indoor Arena set the race up for her with Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght) one lane inside. The latter had to settle for silver in 24.08 with Catherine McManus (DCH) taking third in 24.31.

Mark Smyth (Raheny Shamrock) was also an impressive winner in the men’s 200m - storming away to win gold in 21.04 from Paul McDermott (Donore Harriers), second in 21.73, and Robert McDonnell (Galway City Harriers) in third in 22.06.

There was plenty of excitement in the men’s 5,000m race walk, even with only three competitors lining up in it. But it was a quality three with Alex Wright (Leevale) in with Brendan Boyce (Finn Valley) and up-and-comer David Kenny (Farranfore Maine Valley).

Wright was to the fore early on but then the lead changed hands with Kenny and Boyce pushing forward. Wright went back in front but was shown a red card to make it a duel between Robert Heffernan’s stable. Kenny had the gap and held on for an excellent gold in 19:45.57 with Boyce finishing in 20:07.52.

Meanwhile Shane Healy (MSB) made the men’s 1500m final at the grand old age of 51 with a men’s over 50 world indoor record of 4:05.05.