Natalya Coyle moves a step closer to third Olympic Games

Three Irish athletes could book their places for Tokyo at the European Championships

Natalya Coyle is in line to qualify for her third Olympic Games at the European Championships in Bath. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Natalya Coyle is in line to qualify for her third Olympic Games at the European Championships in Bath. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Natalya Coyle is within touching distance of her third Olympic Games after qualifying for the women’s individual final at the European Modern Pentathlon Championships in Bath, England.

The two-time Olympian will be accompanied in the women’s final by team-mate Sive Brassil, meaning Ireland still has three athletes in with a chance of securing their Olympic tickets this weekend.

Coyle, who finished in the top 10 at both London 2012 and Rio 2016, and Brassil will compete for one of eight women’s Tokyo 2020 qualification places on Sunday. Coyle scored 1,022 points in Friday’s semi-finals while Brassil went even better with 1,028.

A third Irish athlete, Eilidh Prise, fell short of the qualifying threshold with 982 points and won’t take part in the final of this year’s continental showpiece, having finished 11th in 2018.

Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe takes part in the men’s individual final on Saturday with the aim of also securing one of eight available places at Tokyo 2020.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.