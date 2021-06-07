Naomi Osaka pulls out of Berlin tournament raising doubts over Wimbledon

Japanese tennis star pulled out of French Open due to mental health issues

Naomi Osaka has pulled out of next week’s Berlin WTA 5000 grass court tournament. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka has pulled out of next week’s Berlin WTA 5000 grass court tournament. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

 

Naomi Osaka pulled out of next week’s Berlin WTA 5000 grass court tournament on Monday, raising doubts about the four-times Grand Slam champion’s participation at Wimbledon later this month.

The decision comes after the Japanese world No 2 pulled out of the French Open last week on mental health grounds.

“We have received notification Naomi Osaka cannot start in Berlin. After consulting her management, she will take a break,” Berlin event organisers said in a statement ahead of the tournament, which begins on June 14th.

Osaka has not revealed when she plans to play next, casting doubt on her participation at Wimbledon, which starts on June 28th and the Tokyo Olympics next month. Osaka is one of the most popular athletes in Japan and will be under intense scrutiny if she does participate.

The 23-year-old released a short social media statement on Saturday to thank her fans for their support over her decision to withdraw from the French Open following a dispute over her refusal to attend press conferences.

“Just want to thank you for all the love,” Osaka wrote in an Instagram story. “Haven’t been on my phone much but I wanted to hop on here and tell you all that I really appreciate it.”

Osaka has won support from many of her fellow tennis players. On Saturday, Coco Gauff told Eurosport she hoped to see Osaka back on court soon. “Hopefully she can come back on court feeling happy and able to compete,” said the American. “Because you can still compete but you might not be happy on the court.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.