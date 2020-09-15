Nadia Power continues brilliant form with win in Zagreb

Nadia Power scored an impressive win in the 800m at the World Athletics Continental Tour meeting in Zagreb on Tuesday, running 2:02.08.

It was her second fastest time over the distance, winning convincingly from Hanna Hermansson of Sweden in 2:02.66 with Freitas Marta Pen of Portugal third in 2:03.02.

This rounds off a fine end of season run of form by the Dubliner who has run three of the fastest times of her career in the space of eight days.

A week ago today she set a new Irish under-23 800m record, running 2:01.01 in Rovereto, Italy when finishing third in a top class international field. She followed this up with 2:02.12 at the PTS Meeting in Samorin, Slovakia on Friday last which is her third fastest time of her career.

Olympian Thomas Barr also finished off his short season in a positive manner with a third place and season’s best of 50:00 at the Gala De Castelli meet in Switzerland. The race was won by France’s Ludvy Vaillant in 49.22 with David Kendziera third in 49.67, while Irish 1,500m champion Paul Robinson also clocked his second sub 3:40 this month with his 3:38.26.