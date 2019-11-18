Munster schoolchildren tackle environmental issues for prizes

Sherkin Island Marine Station has announced the winners of its 22nd annual environmental awareness competition for Munster primary schools, which includes schools from Limerick, Tralee, Mallow, Dunmanway and Tramore.

The competition is supported by eight sponsors including Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI), whose aim is to promote awareness of environmental issues among national school children within the Munster region.

As part of the competition, participants were required to submit a picture or project on an individual or group basis, and encouraged to use their imagination to expand on either of the two themes, “My Favourite Place/Animal” or “Protecting Our Environment”.

Matt Murphy of Sherkin Island Marine Station said: “We find the uptake of the competition to be fantastic and we enjoy seeing the children’s originality and creativity surrounding environmental issues. I would like to thank our sponsors without whom we would not be able to offer over 400 prizes to the schoolchildren.”

Dr Ciaran Byrne, IFI’s CEO, added: “I would like to commend Sherkin Island Marine Station for the work they are doing in educating young people around environmental issues. We ourselves have been carrying out many changes across our organisation to help reduce our carbon footprint.”

Over 400 books on the themes of Irish nature and wildlife will be awarded to the winners in each category. In the 5th and 6th class category, Emma Doyle from Fenor National School, Tramore, Co Waterford was judged the winner with her theme “Protecting Our Environment”. Full list of results can be found on sherkinmarine.ie/competitionresults.htm.

The competition was sponsored by City Print, Cork City County Council, Geological Survey of Ireland, IFI, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Nature’s Web and Sherkin Comment.

Casting masterclasses with Glenda Powell

Glenda Powell, one of the world’s leading fly anglers and casting instructors, has published details of four courses she will hold on the Cork Blackwater River in 2020. “In addition to guiding and individual tuition, these courses will make great Christmas gift vouchers,” she said.

February 1st (opening day): Welcome to the start of the new season with a breakfast roll and fun casting/gear clinic. Spaces are limited to 10 people and cost is €25. Booking is essential.

February 2nd: Workshop on casting and fishing sinking/skagit lines and heavy flies. The cost is €150 per person and includes lunch and fishing. Maximum six participants.

World-renowned fly fishing instructor Glenda Powell releasing a specimen salmon

March 7th: Double hand/spey casting for improvers including lunch and fishing. The cost is €150 per person. Maximum six participants.

June 13th: Single-handed spey/skagit casting, hitching flies and low water

techniques. The cost is €150 per person and includes lunch and fishing. Maximum six participants.

For bookings, contact Glenda at 00353-87-2351260 or glenda@glendapowellguiding.com.

Fishermen go back to Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian

Following Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, Delphi Club on Abaco Island has now reopened for business and recently welcomed its first guests of the new season.

Fishermen went to Sandy Point, the Marls, Cherokee and Crossing Rocks on the three new Hells Bay skiffs, and fishing appears unaffected by Dorian, with more than 40 fish hooked in three days including two permit and one 25lb barracuda.

While Marsh Harbour airport remains off limits to US airlines for the time being, there are five flights a day on Bahamas Air from Nassau to Marsh Harbour between 7am and 5.45pm, making connections from Europe relatively uncomplicated.

Delphi Club has also launched a new website which details how to make online reservations from the website rather than email, if preferred. Mailing address is: The Delphi Club, PO Box AB20006, Marsh Harbour, Abaco AB-20006, Bahamas.

