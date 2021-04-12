Munster Blackwater catchment offering good conditions for fishing

The April edition of the Fish-Live-Learn newsletter published last week by Glenda Powell makes for intriguing reading. As one of the world’s leading fly casting instructors, Glenda portrays a huge influence and knowledge on game angling in Ireland.

The latest issue features a video interview with Patrick Devennie, fishery manager at Careysville House, on the estate’s history, river management and fishing.

Also included in the newsletter are features on the importance of “good roll casting” when fishing sinking lines; tackle favoured by Glenda; Barron’s Bakery in Cappoquin and best practices – catch and release.

In the section dealing with Glenda’s favourite tackle, she cites rod racks as being an invaluable part of her kit. This is especially evident when guiding and moving from one water to another.

It may be possible to fit a single-handed rod in some cars without taking them apart, but it is difficult with double handed. The Vac Rac is the answer, it can easily transport four or more rods safely.

“When rod racks first came on the market I lost trust in them. I had a few occasions when rods and rod racks parted company and ended up at the side of the road,” she says.

Since investing in the Vac Rac system, Glenda is more than happy to recommend the product as a useful part of equipment when transporting rods. The link to the website is vac-rac.com.

Each monthly edition endeavours to strike a balance between fishing articles/videos, great fly-fishing tuition tips/interviews, country living, hidden gems and wellbeing.

The May issue will include trout fishing in early season on nymphing in rivers and a stocked rainbow fishery. Three experts in this field, namely Dave Coughlan and Ned Maher from Ireland and Jan Kubala from Austria, will join the team via video link. A well-known fly tyer will also tie a trout pattern for spring fishing.

For those interested in subscribing to the monthly newsletter (€36 per year), simply sign up and pay through the link: glendapowellfishing.com/products/.

Munster Blackwater fishing improves

My thanks to Tom Tankettell for supplying an update on angling in the Munster Blackwater catchment. As most local clubs provide day tickets to visiting anglers in the region, contact Tom at 086 082 7484/tankettell@yahoo.com for the latest information.

The brown trout season opened on the February 15th, however, extremely high water levels didn’t bode well for those hardy souls hoping to kick off their season with a fish or two.

As water levels started to drop towards the end of February and into the first few weeks of March, fishing picked up and those fortunate to live within 5km of their local rivers were able to enjoy good sport for a few hours each day.

Good hatches of large dark olives started to come off the water around early afternoon and despite the bitter cold winds and low water temperature, trout were taking dry flies.

Trout are in good condition after the winter and as the days warm up we expect to see good angling continue for a few more hours each day.

European fly fishing championship cancelled

The international angling organisation Fips Mouche has announced that the 2021 European fly fishing championship and inaugural world ladies’ fly fishing championships to be held in Norway have been cancelled due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic situation in Norway.

angling@irishtimes.com