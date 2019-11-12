Munich approved for 2022 European Athletics Championships

Munich has been unanimously approved as the host city for the 2022 European Athletics Championships, the venue being the Munich Olympic Park in what will also be the 50th anniversary of the Munich Olympics.

For the second time they will also be staged as part of a multi-sport format, and will include European Championships in cycling, golf, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon. More sports may be added closer to the time.

Set for August 11th to August 21st, it follows a successful format introduced last year, when Berlin and Glasgow co-hosted the multi-sport format in 2018. The European Athletics Championships, staged at the Berlin Olympic Stadium, were the best attended in the history of the championships; across the two host cities, over one million spectators attended, attracting a television audience of more than 1.4 billion.

There will be a European Athletics Championships next year, 2020, set for Charlety Stadium in Paris, from August 26th to August 30th, just over three weeks after the Tokyo Olympics. As an interim championship, however, they won’t feature the marathon distances or race walk.

Berlin proved a happy championship ground for the Irish last year, Thomas Barr winning a bronze medal in the 400 metres hurdles, while Sonia O’Sullivan won double European silver when the championships were last staged in Munich in 2002, first over the 10,000m and then the 5,000m.

“I speak for all the participating sports in saying how delighted we are to be going to the wonderful city of Munich in 2022,” said Svein Arne Hansen, European Championships 2022 Board Chair and European Athletics President

“For athletics we are especially happy to be heading back to Germany, after the success of Berlin 2018, where we know there are so many passionate sports fans. It is testament to the fantastic legacy of the Munich Olympic Park that we will bring our individual European Championships together again there, on the 50th anniversary of the Olympic Games, and use many of its iconic venues.

“We are very pleased to partner again with Eurovision Sport, meaning that millions of sports fans will be able to experience the unique excitement of the European Championships 2022, via free-to-air broadcasters.”

Eurovision Sport will again be the media rights partner for the Championships, ensuring extensive free-to-air coverage through EBU Member broadcasters and partners.

The majority of events and activities will take place in and around the Munich Olympic Park in order to create an extraordinary festival atmosphere that allows athletes from different sports to experience the event together and visitors to embrace multiple events.