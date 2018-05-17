More than 160 to compete in junior competitive kayaking race

Canoeing Ireland preparing for one of largest races in recent history this Saturday
Ronan Foley, Kilcullen Canoe Club Winner, in the K1 class in the Junior Liffey Descent for the past three years. Photograph: Mick Feeney

Ireland’s largest junior competitive kayaking race takes place this Saturday (May 19th). The Junior Liffey Descent is Canoeing Ireland’s flagship junior race event, and runs from Leixlip in Kildare to the Strawberry Beds in Dublin.

The race, which has been run for more than 25 years, will attract over 160 junior competitors who will compete in four classes of race boat and across 19 different categories.

Tireless work

Canoeing Ireland’s race co-ordinator, Vicki Guy, said the organisation was preparing for one of the largest races in recent history.

“We’ve had super interest this year from our junior kayak racers. The sport is becoming more popular with our young competitors year on year,” she said. She praised “the tireless work our volunteer clubs and coaches are doing”.

The race, which starts at 12.15pm, runs over 12km and through four weirs with one portage at Leixlip dam.

