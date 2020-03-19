Monaco Grand Prix among three more postponements in Formula One

Dutch and Spanish races also pushed back with June 7th new possible start of season

The Monaco Grand Prix is one of three races postponed in May. Photograph: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One has confirmed that the Dutch, Spanish and Monaco Grands Prix have all been postponed.

The three races were due to take place in May, meaning the earliest the new season can now start is on June 7th in Azerbaijan.

The announcement follows a crunch conference call involving FIA president Jean Todt, F1 bosses’ Chase Carey and Ross Brawn and the 10 team principals on Thursday.

A joint statement from F1 and the FIA read: “In view of the continued global spread of Covid-19 and after ongoing discussions with Formula One and the three promoters, it has today been confirmed that the Dutch Grand Prix 2020, Spanish Grand Prix 2020 and Monaco Grand Prix 2020 will be postponed.

“Due to the ongoing and fluid nature of the Covid-19 situation globally, the FIA, Formula One and the three promoters have taken these decisions in order to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains our primary concern.

“The FIA and Formula One continue to work closely with affected promoters and local authorities to monitor the situation and take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates for each Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve.

“The FIA and Formula One expect to begin the 2020 Championship season as soon as it is safe to do so after May and will continue to regularly monitor the ongoing Covid-19 situation.”

