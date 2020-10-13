Mitchelton-Scott team withdraw from Giro after positive Covid-19 tests

Steven Kruijswijk was one of two riders to test positive for coronavirus after the first rest day of the Giro d’Italia, while the entire Mitchelton-Scott team have withdrawn from the race after four cases among staff members.

Jumbo-Visma named Kruijswijk after Giro organisers RCS announced that two riders — one from Jumbo-Visma and one from Team Sunweb — were among eight positive tests returned from 571 conducted since the conclusion of stage nine on Sunday evening.

The other rider has not been named, but Mitchelton-Scott announced they would withdraw from the race entirely after four positive tests among staff members. It comes after their rider Simon Yates, another main contender, withdrew on Saturday morning after testing positive.

Individual staff members from the Ineos Grenadiers and AG2R La Mondiale accounted for the other positive tests.

RCS said all individuals concerned had now been entrusted to the medical staff of their respective teams in line with protocols devised prior to the race.

Mitchelton-Scott were down to five riders — Jack Haig, Lucas Hamilton, Michael Hepburn, Damien Howson and Cameron Meyer — from their original eight after Yates’ withdrawal on Saturday morning, with Edoardo Affini and Brent Bookwalter already out with injuries.

“Unfortunately we received the news on Monday evening that we have returned a number of positive Covid-19 results to members of our staff after our third round of tests in three days,” team manager Brent Copeland said in a statement.

“As a social responsibility to our riders and staff, the peloton and the race organisation we have made the clear decision to withdraw from the Giro d’Italia.”

Jumbo-Visma said Kruijswijk was not showing any symptoms or feeling unwell prior to receiving his positive test.

The 33-year-old Dutchman, who had targeted the Giro after a crash ruled him out of the Tour de France last month, said on the team’s website: “Within the team we take a lot of measures to avoid contamination.

“And I just feel fit. I can’t believe I got it. It is a very big disappointment to get this news. It is a pity that I have to leave the Giro this way.”

Team Sunweb subsequently announced their Australian sprinter Michael Matthews was the other rider to test positive.

“After undergoing a PCR test at yesterday’s Giro d’Italia rest day, Team Sunweb’s Michael Matthews has tested positive for Covid-19,” the team said in a statement. “He is currently asymptomatic, feels healthy and after receiving the results early this morning, he is now in quarantine.

“All other riders and staff returned a negative test and at this stage, no other team member displays symptoms of Covid-19. The team will continue to closely monitor all within their bubble, operating with as much discipline as possible, doing the maximum it can.”