Mike Tyson’s return postponed until November 28th

Former world heavyweight champion is due to fight Roy Jones Jr in his comeback

Updated: 58 minutes ago

Mike Tyson will fight Roy Jones Jr on November 28th. Photo: Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson’s return to the ring against Roy Jones Jr has been put back until November 28th.

Tyson, 54, who dominated the heavyweight scene for almost 20 years after winning the title in 1987, was due to take on 51-year-old Jones in an eight-round exhibition in California on September 12th.

However, the bout has now been put back until late November after organisers decided to make the pay-per-view event bigger with more fights on the undercard.

Tyson said: “Changing the date to November 28th will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history.

“This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones Jr. He better be ready, I’m coming full force.”

Jones last fought in 2018 while Tyson’s last professional fight was a defeat by Kevin McBride 15 years ago.

