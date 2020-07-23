Mike Tyson announces eight-round exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr

Bout to take place in California on September 12th

Mike Tyson has announced he will return to the boxing ring at the age of 55 on September 12th for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. Photograph: Etienne Laurent/EPA

Mike Tyson has announced he will return to the boxing ring at the age of 55 on September 12th for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. Photograph: Etienne Laurent/EPA

 

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has confirmed Roy Jones Jr as his opponent for his return to the ring at the age of 54.

Tyson, who dominated the heavyweight scene for almost 20 years after winning the title in 1987, will take on 51-year-old Jones in an eight-round exhibition in California on September 12th.

Tyson announced the bout on Twitter, the first of his Legends Only League venture, with the words “I. AM. BACK.”

Jones last fought in 2018 while Tyson’s last professional fight was a defeat by Kevin McBride 15 years ago.

Meanwhile, two-weight world champion Carl Frampton will return to action on Saturday, August 15th in a behind-closed doors fight against Armenian Vahram Vardanyan.

Fellow Belfast star Michael Conlan has also been added to the same BT Sport Summer Showdowns card and will face Frenchman Sofiane Takoucht.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.