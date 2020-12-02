Mick Schumacher confirmed as F1 driver for 2021

Son of Michael Schumacher will make his debut 30 years after his father did likewise

Mick Schumacher will race for Haas in Formula 1 next seasobn. Photo: Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, has been confirmed as a Formula One driver for 2021.

Thirty years after his father was handed his debut by Jordan, 21-year-old Mick will line up at the season-opening grand prix in Melbourne for Haas on March 21st.

The German, who could wrap up the Formula Two championship in Bahrain this weekend, has signed a multi-year deal to race with the American team.

“The prospect of being on the Formula One grid next year makes me incredibly happy and I’m simply speechless,” said Schumacher, who is also a member of the Ferrari young driver programme.

“I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents — I know that I owe them everything. I have always believed that I would realise my dream of Formula One.

“A huge thank you must also go to all the great motorsport fans out there who have supported me throughout my career. I will give it my all, as I always do, and I look forward to going on this journey together with Haas F1 and them.”

Schumacher will be handed his grand prix debut in opening practice for Haas at the season-concluding race in Abu Dhabi a week on Friday.

His father won 91 races and seven world championships during a glittering career.

Lewis Hamilton surpassed Schumacher’s win record in Portugal before drawing level with him on seven titles at the Turkish Grand Prix last month.

But little is known of the 51-year-old’s medical condition following his skiing accident in the French Alps almost seven years ago. His son was skiing alongside him at the time.

