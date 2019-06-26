Michaela Walsh guarantees third Irish medal at European Games

Ireland’s Michaela Walsh claimed one of the most significant wins of her career as she guaranteed a medal at the European Games in Minsk.

Walsh gained a split decision verdict over reigning world champion Ornella Wahner to book her place in the semi-finals of the women’s featherweight division.

After a high-quality contest, four out of the five ringside judges favoured Walsh, who looked understandably delighted when the verdict was announced.

Walsh becomes the third Irish boxer to guarantee a medal at the Games after Regan Buckley and Michael Nevin did so on Tuesday while Aoife O’Rourk, Kellie Harrington, Kurt Walker and Grainne Walsh are all only one fight away from medals.