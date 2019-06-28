Michaela Walsh boxes her way to featherweight final in Minsk

Meanwhile, Chloe and Sam Magee took Ireland’s medal haul to seven in the badminton

Ireland’s Michaela Walsh celebrates winning her Women’s Featherweight Semi Final against Russia’s Daria Abramova, during day eight of the European Games 2019 in Minsk. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Ireland’s Michaela Walsh celebrates winning her Women’s Featherweight Semi Final against Russia’s Daria Abramova, during day eight of the European Games 2019 in Minsk. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

 

Michaela Walsh continued her fine form at the European Games in Minsk by beating Russia’s Daria Abramova to reach the women’s featherweight final.

The Belfast fighter edged a 3-2 split decision win over a fighter to whom she had lost at the same stage of last year’s European Championships in Sofia.

Walsh, one of six Irish fighters bidding for final places on Friday, said: “It is all about taking steps towards Tokyo. I believe it is my destiny — it is what I was born for.”

Earlier on Gráinne Walsh was beaten in her semi-final bout by Poland’s Karolina Koszewska meaning she returns home with a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, in badminton, Chloe and Sam Magee guaranteed Ireland a seventh medal from the Games when they beat Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of the Netherlands in two sets [21-19, 21-17] to book a semi-final place.

The Magees will now face Gabby and Chris Adcockof Team GB in the semi-finals.

Irish boxing schedule on Friday

Women’s Lightweight 60kg

Kellie Harrington v Agnes Alexius 5pm

Men’s Light Flyweight 49kg

Regan Buckley v Artur Hovannisyan 6.15pm

Men’s Bantamweight 56kg

Kurt Walker v Peter McGrail 6.30pm

Men’s Middleweight 75kg

Michael Nevin v Salvatore Cavallaro 7.45pm

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.