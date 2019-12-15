Michael Conlan gains Rio revenge over Nikitin in New York

Belfast fighter scores unanimous decision over Russian who beat him at Olympics

Michael Conlan scored a unanimous decision over Vladimir Nikitin in New York. Photograph: Emily Harney/Inpho

Michael Conlan scored a unanimous decision over Vladimir Nikitin in New York. Photograph: Emily Harney/Inpho

 

Michael Conlan has extended his unbeaten professional record - and exacted revenge for Rio 2016 - after he beat Vladimir Nikitin at Madison Square Garden last night.

Conlan won 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92 on the cards to claim a unanimous decision over the Russian - who controversially beat him in the quarter-finals at the Olympics three years ago.

The 28-year-old Belfast fighter now has an unblemished record of 13-0 in the pro ranks after his victory in New York, and afterwards he admitted it was a relief to settle the score with Nikitin.

Michael Conlan with Vladimir Nikitin after their fight in New York. Photograph: Emily Harney/Inpho
Michael Conlan with Vladimir Nikitin after their fight in New York. Photograph: Emily Harney/Inpho

“It was a lot of pressure going into this fight,” he said. “I feel like I had the weight of the world on my shoulders. But it’s nice to get it done.

“On that performance, it wasn’t as clean as I wanted. Vladimir actually came out with different tactics and tried to box. It took me a while to find a rhythm but when I found it, it was cool and easy.

“Maybe I stayed in a comfort zone too long instead of pushing it. You could see when I wanted to trade I could do it better than him but the game is all about longevity.

“I’ve always said I’ve no ill-feeling towards Vladimir. Nothing was personal. I just needed to get that one back.

“That fight could have been very emotional because of what happened and what it caused for me. I just had to remain calm. We worked on that in training camp and it worked tonight.”

Saturday night’s fight was originally scheduled to take place in Belfast in August, but the Russian was forced to pull out with a bicep injury. Conlan beat his replacement - Diego Alberto Ruiz - before the rescheduled bout with the Nikitin.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.