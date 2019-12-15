Michael Conlan gains Rio revenge over Nikitin in New York

Michael Conlan has extended his unbeaten professional record - and exacted revenge for Rio 2016 - after he beat Vladimir Nikitin at Madison Square Garden last night.

Conlan won 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92 on the cards to claim a unanimous decision over the Russian - who controversially beat him in the quarter-finals at the Olympics three years ago.

The 28-year-old Belfast fighter now has an unblemished record of 13-0 in the pro ranks after his victory in New York, and afterwards he admitted it was a relief to settle the score with Nikitin.

Michael Conlan with Vladimir Nikitin after their fight in New York. Photograph: Emily Harney/Inpho

“It was a lot of pressure going into this fight,” he said. “I feel like I had the weight of the world on my shoulders. But it’s nice to get it done.

“On that performance, it wasn’t as clean as I wanted. Vladimir actually came out with different tactics and tried to box. It took me a while to find a rhythm but when I found it, it was cool and easy.

“Maybe I stayed in a comfort zone too long instead of pushing it. You could see when I wanted to trade I could do it better than him but the game is all about longevity.

“I’ve always said I’ve no ill-feeling towards Vladimir. Nothing was personal. I just needed to get that one back.

“That fight could have been very emotional because of what happened and what it caused for me. I just had to remain calm. We worked on that in training camp and it worked tonight.”

Saturday night’s fight was originally scheduled to take place in Belfast in August, but the Russian was forced to pull out with a bicep injury. Conlan beat his replacement - Diego Alberto Ruiz - before the rescheduled bout with the Nikitin.