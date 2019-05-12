McLaughlin defends his title in Wicklow

Ronan McLaughlin became the first rider since a teenage Sean Kelly to win back-to-back Shay Elliott Memorial races on Sunday afternoon. The Donegal rider broke clear of the pack with Cian Keogh in the closing stages of the Amundi Asset Management sponsored event and then dropped him before crossing the finish line in Newtownmountkennedy with a 40 second advantage over his rival.

McLaughlin was first over the top of the Glenmalure climb too to win the King of the Hills title, leading the way from Keogh. One of breakthrough men of recent seasons, Orwell’s Paul Forristal, chased the leading pair on his own for a period after the climb. After those three came a chase group that included Dermot Trulock, Mark Dowling and Richie Maes.

With just 10 kilometres of the 160km course remaining, things looked tight with McLaughlin and Keogh holding a 30 second advantage over five chasers with another four riders 20 seconds further back.

Ultimately, though, McLaughlin proved too strong for Keogh and the rest of the field when he attacked just before the descent of Callow Hill. The Dan Morrissey-MIG-Pactimo rider showed all his experience to build then hold his lead, coming in solo ahead of second placed Keogh with Trulock winning the sprint for third place.

It was the first time in 45 years that a rider had successfully defended the Shay Elliott title. Last time it was Sean Kelly who won aged just 17 in 1974 then returned to secure another victory 12 months later.

This was McLaughlin’s second win of the year with the 32 year-old also having come home first in the North Pole Road Race on St Patrick’s Day.

Amundi Asset Management Shay Elliott Memorial: 1, R McLaughlin (Dan Morrissey Pactimo) 3.44.08; 2, C Keogh (Ciclotel Travel) @40 secs; 3, D Trulock (Lucan CC) @4:20; 4, S McKenna (Dan Morrissey Pactimo) @4:20; 5, P Forristal (Scott/Eurocycles) @4.20; 6, L Curley (Strata3 Velo Revolution) @4.20; 7, G Swinand (Dan Morrissey Pactimo) @4.40; 8, R Maes (Strata3 Velo Revolution) @4.44; 9, M Dowling (Leinster Cycling) @5.05; 10 C Hennerby (Dan Morrissey Pactimo) @5.05.

A2: 1, T Shanahan (Limerick); 2, T Tacuman (St. Tiernans); 3, R Kenny (Comeragh).

Sprint Prime winner: J Ladwell (Bioracer-DHL FR Service); KOH Prime winner: R McLaughlin (Dan Morrissey Pactimo).

Ken Duff Memorial: 1, W Ryan (NRPT Chill Insurance) 2:14.48; 2, A Wade (NRPT Chill Insurance) @6.21; 3, L Bizzard (Zippy RT) @6.21; 4, L Crowley (O’Leary Stone Kanturk) @6.21; 5, M McCarthy (Lucan CC) @6.21; 6, A Domulin (O’Leary Stone Kanturk) @6.21.

Women’s: 1, G Young (Strata3 Velo Revolution); 2, M Claffey (UCD),

Sprint Prime winner: A Domulin (O’Leary Stone Kanturk); KOH Prime winner: W Ryan (NRPT Chill Insurance).