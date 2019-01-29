McGregor and Khabib banned for post-fight Las Vegas brawls

Punishments follow ugly scenes at the end of Khabib’s win in UFC 229

habib Nurmagomedov submits Conor McGregor in the fourth round to win in Las Vegas. Photograph: Inpho

habib Nurmagomedov submits Conor McGregor in the fourth round to win in Las Vegas. Photograph: Inpho

 

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have both received lengthy bans for the ugly scenes after their fight at UFC 229 ended with brawls spreading into the crowd.

McGregor has been fined $50,000 and suspended for six months while Nurmagomedov received the heavier penalty, being docked $500,000 and banned for nine months. The suspension are backdated to the fight, which took place in early October last year. Nurmagomedov’s ban will be reduced by three months if he agrees to record an anti-bullying message.

Nurmagomedov beat McGregor inside four rounds in Las Vegas in October before he leapt into the crowd and fought with one of his opponent’s trainers.

Meanwhile, men thought to be members of the Russian’s team entered the octagon and attacked McGregor. Nurmagomedov apologised for his actions but said he had been provoked during the build-up to the fight, when McGregor had mocked his religion, father and country.

Despite his loss, McGregor tweeted after the fight that he would like to meet Nurmagomedov again. “Good knock,” he wrote. “Looking forward to the rematch.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.