McGregor and Khabib banned for post-fight Las Vegas brawls

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have both received lengthy bans for the ugly scenes after their fight at UFC 229 ended with brawls spreading into the crowd.

McGregor has been fined $50,000 and suspended for six months while Nurmagomedov received the heavier penalty, being docked $500,000 and banned for nine months. The suspension are backdated to the fight, which took place in early October last year. Nurmagomedov’s ban will be reduced by three months if he agrees to record an anti-bullying message.

Nurmagomedov beat McGregor inside four rounds in Las Vegas in October before he leapt into the crowd and fought with one of his opponent’s trainers.

Meanwhile, men thought to be members of the Russian’s team entered the octagon and attacked McGregor. Nurmagomedov apologised for his actions but said he had been provoked during the build-up to the fight, when McGregor had mocked his religion, father and country.

Despite his loss, McGregor tweeted after the fight that he would like to meet Nurmagomedov again. “Good knock,” he wrote. “Looking forward to the rematch.”