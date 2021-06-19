Max Verstappen sets pace in final practice for French Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton finished the one-hour running 0.966 sec slower than his title rival

Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen during the third practice session at the Circuit Paul-Ricard ahead of the French Grand Prix. Photograph: Getty Images

Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen during the third practice session at the Circuit Paul-Ricard ahead of the French Grand Prix. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Max Verstappen set an impressive pace in the final practice session for the French Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton finished only fifth.

Verstappen, fastest in Friday’s concluding running, ended the final action before qualifying seven tenths ahead of Valtteri Bottas.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was third with Sergio Perez fourth, nearly a second slower than his Red Bull team-mate.

On Friday night, Hamilton admitted he faced an uphill challenge to wrest the championship initiative back from Verstappen after claiming there was something fundamentally wrong with his car.

Hamilton has been given Bottas’ old chassis for this weekend’s race at Paul Ricard and on the evidence of practice the seven-time world champion is struggling for pace.

Hamilton, who trails Verstappen by four points in the standings, finished the one-hour running on Saturday morning 0.966 sec slower than his title rival.

Verstappen would have won at the last round in Azerbaijan but for a tyre blowout with just five laps remaining. However, the Dutchman appears in a strong position to avenge his misfortune in Baku.

Elsewhere, British driver Lando Norris finished sixth for McLaren, ahead of Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon. Qualifying for Sunday’s race gets under way at 2pm.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.