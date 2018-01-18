Manchester United to rival City’s attempt to sign Jean Michaél Seri

Guardiola and Mourinho both interested in signing Nice midfielder at end of season

Ed Aarons

Jean Michaél Seri came close to joining Barcelona last summer, only for the deal to collapse when the Spanish side withdrew their bid at the last minute. Photograph: Issouf Sanogo/AFP/Getty Images

Jean Michaél Seri came close to joining Barcelona last summer, only for the deal to collapse when the Spanish side withdrew their bid at the last minute. Photograph: Issouf Sanogo/AFP/Getty Images

 

Manchester United are ready to rival Manchester City’s attempt to sign Jean Michaél Seri from Nice, with Jose Mourinho keen to go head to head with Pep Guardiola once again to sign the Ivory Coast midfielder at the end of the season.

Seri came close to joining Barcelona last summer, only for the deal to collapse when the Spanish side withdrew their bid at the last minute. The 26-year-old was understood to have been devastated and has struggled for form in Ligue 1 this season after being awarded the Marc-Vivien Foe trophy for the best African player in France.

But with Guardiola searching for a long-term replacement for Fernandinho in central midfield and Yaya Toure likely to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer, City have been in initial contact this week with Seri’s representatives to discuss a potential move. Nice are expected to ask for a fee in the region of £35 million – the same amount offered by Barca in August – although their bargaining position is weakened by the fact that Seri has less than 18 months remaining on his contract.

Scouts

City are expected to face competition from several other clubs, with scouts from United having watched Seri in Nice’s 2-2 draw against Monaco last week as he provided the assist for Mario Balotelli’s second goal. Officials are already believed to have made contact with the French club to sound them out, while Chelsea, Everton and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked in recent weeks.

With Alexis Sanchez close to moving to Old Trafford having at first seemed set for City, any United move for Seri would not be well received by Guardiola but it is understood that the former Barcelona manager is a big admirer of the former Pacos de Ferreira player and has made him a priority for the summer. Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Weigl is an alternative option, yet the German side are unwilling to sell the 22-year-old, who is also coveted by most of Europe’s top clubs.

– Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.