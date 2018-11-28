Magnus Carlsen retains his world chess crown

Carlsen finally gets the better of Fabiano Caruana in tie-breakers
Norway’s Magnus Carlsen hits the clock as he plays in the tie-break matches of the 2018 World Chess Championship against Fabiano Caruana in London. Photograph: Getty Images

After nearly three weeks, the deadlock has been broken – finally Magnus Carlsen has successfully completed the third defence of a World Chess Championship title that he first won in 2013.

Carlsen retained his title on Tuesday against Fabiano Caruana after winning the first three games in the best-of-four quickfire tie-breakers.

After each of the 12 classical games between the Norwegian and the United States’ Caruana ended in a draw – the first time this has happened in 132 years – the historic impasse was broken and won by the favourite.

The first title showdown between the world’s number one and two players since 1990 – when Garry Kasparov and Anatoly Karpov faced off for a fifth and final time – was always pitched as evenly matched during the 12 classical games, but Carlsen is the world’s top-rated rapid player and top-rated blitz player (compared to Caruana’s respective ratings of number eight and 16), so was always in prime position to win any tie-break.

Having done so, he walks away with the €1 million prize and title after a tournament that has captured the attention of the world.

- Guardian

