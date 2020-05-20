Magic kingdom: Basketball’s return may be hosted by Disney World

NBA seeking site for possible resumption of 2020 season halted by coronavirus pandemic

Disney World in Orlando, Florida is the frontrunner to host US basketball’s return to play. The Bahamas and Las Vegas are also on the table. Photograph: iStock

Disney World in Orlando, Florida is the frontrunner to host US basketball’s return to play. The Bahamas and Las Vegas are also on the table. Photograph: iStock

 

Disney World has emerged as the frontrunner to host National Basketball Association (NBA) teams and games if the 2020 season resumes, the Athletic reported on Wednesday.

“The NBA has Orlando/Disney World as a clear frontrunner for return-to-play site for resuming 2019-2020 season. Orlando has gained significant seriousness among other cities such as Las Vegas,” Shams Charania reported via Twitter.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said on May 12th he wanted to decide within “two to four weeks” whether the NBA would attempt to resume the season halted on March 11th due to the coronavirus pandemic. Silver and owners reached agreement on the preference of a “campus environment” for the health and safety of the players and teams, as well as the general public, according to ESPN.

Encouraged

On the most recent board of governors call, owners and executives were encouraged about the league’s steps toward returning safely amid the coronavirus pandemic and about positive conversations with the National Basketball Players Association, according to ESPN.

The concept of a resort setting – the type of location that would allow all NBA teams to be housed in a controlled environment – was floated first in late March when Silver called upon teams to submit all ideas for an eventual return. The Bahamas and Las Vegas are also on the table.

The report added that Silver emphasised that in order for a return to occur, all parties would need to accept that a single positive test for Covid-19 would not derail the season.

If a positive test would “shut us down, we probably shouldn’t go down this path”, Silver said, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The league suspended play after All-Star Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus.

– Reuters

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.