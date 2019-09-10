Louise Lawless wins award for Irish Times article on periods in sport

Freelance journalist Louise Lawless has won the Investec 20x20 Media Award for the month of August for her article in The Irish Times on “Why periods must no longer be a taboo subject in sport.”

The article is a thought-provoking piece that generates a challenging but much needed discussion on an issue that has a profound impact on women’s participation in sport.

Speaking in the piece about their experiences are Ellen Keane, paralympic swimmer, and Sinead Delahunty, an intercounty athlete for Tipperary and Foxrock-Cabinteely, as well as featuring unique research by Gráinne Conefrey of the Fitr Woman app.

Anna Kessel, Investec 20x20 Media Awards judging panel Chair & Daily Telegraph’s Women Sports Editor, said: “The fact that 50 per cent of elite athletes don’t tell their own coach when they’re on their period – despite the menstrual cycle impacting injury and mental health – says so much about why we need to break down the taboos around menstruation. Louise Lawless’ piece for The Irish Times does just this, using insightful research and anecdotes to explain why having a period – or not having one – plays such a crucial role in the health of active women and girls. Brilliant, an important work.”

You can read the award-winning article here: Why periods must no longer be a taboo subject in sport