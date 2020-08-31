Los Angeles Clippers follow Lakers into NBA play-off semis

The Los Angeles Clippers followed city rivals the Lakers into the conference semi-finals with a 111-97 win on Sunday.

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and had 14 rebounds as the Clippers saw off Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks 4-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Doncic finished the game with 38 points after large hauls in the series, but it is the second seed Clippers who progress into the last four in the Western Conference.

The Clippers will go on to face either the Denver Nuggets or Utah Jazz, after the Nuggets forced a seventh game in their series.

Denver needed to win to keep their play-off hopes alive and Jamal Murray scored 50 points in a 119-107 victory.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference semi-finals are underway, with the Boston Celtics overcoming defending champions the Toronto Raptors 112-94.

Boston raced to a 39-23 lead in the first quarter, while Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart both finished the game with 21 points.

The Celtics remain undefeated in the post-season after sweeping past the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.