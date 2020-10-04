London marathon produces super fast time for Stephen Scullion

They say all records are there to be broken and the London marathon has just provided ample reminder of that - Eliud Kipchoge losing the run of his seemingly unbeatable record, while Stephen Scullion moved into proper Irish record territory for the first time in over 30 years.

The relentless rain and cool conditions may have slowed things slightly at the very front of the race - Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata winning the final sprint for the line in 2:05:41, Kipchoge by then dropped and distanced back in eighth - but not far behind Scullion was running the race of his life. He finished in 11th place in 2:09:49, almost two minutes faster than his previous personal record.

Only John Treacy has ever run faster, and until now he is also the only other Irish runner to have previously gone sub-2:10 over the classic distance. Treacy’s Irish marathon record is still considered the 2:09:15 he ran when finishing third in Boston back in 1988, although for world record purposes Boston is considered a slightly downhill course, and therefore not eligible for world records.

Treacy’s other sub-2:10 was the 2:09:56 he ran when winning silver at the LA Olympic marathon back in 1984, and Scullion was just inside that, his 2:09:49 bettering his own 2:11:52 run in Houston back in January. It will certainly stand as a Northern Ireland record, and rubber stamps his selection for the Tokyo Olympics next summer.

Scullion, the reigning Irish marathon champion, went to London in form. The 31 year-old from Belfast improved his half marathon best to 61:12 in Larne just last month, and here he ran his typically astute race, judging his pace and effort to perfection.

On the day Scullion also beat the best of all the British, was the second best non-African runner, and finished just three places behind Kipchoge, who failed in his bid to win a record fifth London marathon.

Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata beats Kenya’s Vincent Kipchumba and Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma at the finish. Photograph: Getty Images

It wasn’t the usual London marathon - the small, strictly elite fields starting where it normally would finish, and instead of being one big lap it was 20 small ones - yet proved no less compelling. After sitting comfortably behind the pace-makers for the first 30km, Kipchoge began to grimace as it entered the last 10km, and with 5km to go found himself out the proverbial back door.

Not only had he won his last 10 straight marathons, he ran the first unofficial sub-two with his 1:59:40 in Vienna this time last year, and it would be a first marathon defeat since Berlin in 2013. His time here - a modest by his standard - 2:06:49.

Kitata timed his sprint perfectly to win in 2:05:41, edging past the taller Kenyan Vincent Kipchumba in the last strides, with another Ethiopian Sisay Lemma third in 2:05:45. The other Irish men’s entry Mick Clohisey, who has a best of 2:13:19, finished 26th in 2:18:52.

The women’s race as expected went to Kenya’s world record holder Brigid Kosgei, who defended her title in 2:18:58, the American Sara Hall overtaking world champion Ruth Chepngetich in a thrilling sprint finish to take second place, while Irish born Sinead Diver ran 2:27:07 to finish in eighth place, a third top-eight finish in a marathon in the last two years for the 43 year-old now representing Australia.