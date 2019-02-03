Lisnagarvey comeback frustrates champions Glenanne

Lisnagarvey fought back from 2-0 down to draw with reigning men’s EY Hockey League champions Glenanne in just one of two games to beat the frost over the weekend.

The Glens have made their name in recent times with thunderous comebacks, nicking wins and draws in the closing minutes. This time, they got off to a storming start, building their lead in the first 10 minute with Joe Brennan converting a stroke and Cedric Jakobi flinging in a drag-flick off the post.

’Garvey, though, were level by half-time with James Lorimer’s corner shot – following a lovely switch – finding its way past the post man before Matthew Nelson equalised.

And they had the edge in the second half as Gary Shaw, Shannon Boucher and Jakobi spent time in the sin-bin but Glenanne held on to keep their unbeaten record in tact. It puts them a point clear of the pack but with extra games played on all their rivals.

Annadale, meanwhile, saw off YMCA 3-1 to move into fourth place as Strathearn’s underground heating system came into its own. Ryan Burgess fired in a pair of drag-flicks to go with a David Tremlett finish.

The Y remain bottom as a result but are back in action on Tuesday evening when they take on Three Rock Rovers at Grange Road.

It will be Rovers’ first EYHL game since mid-October after their trip to Cookstown was called off, adding to their fixture pile-up with a Mills Cup semi-final also needing a new date.

Banbridge’s date with Pembroke had to be pulled on Saturday, a frustration for the Co Down club who also had to rearrange a planned sponsorship event. Monkstown’s battle with Cork C of I also fell foul of the conditions.