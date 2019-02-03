Lisnagarvey comeback frustrates champions Glenanne

Annadale see off struggling YMCA to move into fourth place

Matthew Nelson: popped up with the equaliser for Lisnagarvey against Glenanne. Photograph: Rowland White/Inpho/Presseye

Matthew Nelson: popped up with the equaliser for Lisnagarvey against Glenanne. Photograph: Rowland White/Inpho/Presseye

 

Lisnagarvey fought back from 2-0 down to draw with reigning men’s EY Hockey League champions Glenanne in just one of two games to beat the frost over the weekend.

The Glens have made their name in recent times with thunderous comebacks, nicking wins and draws in the closing minutes. This time, they got off to a storming start, building their lead in the first 10 minute with Joe Brennan converting a stroke and Cedric Jakobi flinging in a drag-flick off the post.

’Garvey, though, were level by half-time with James Lorimer’s corner shot – following a lovely switch – finding its way past the post man before Matthew Nelson equalised.

And they had the edge in the second half as Gary Shaw, Shannon Boucher and Jakobi spent time in the sin-bin but Glenanne held on to keep their unbeaten record in tact. It puts them a point clear of the pack but with extra games played on all their rivals.

Annadale, meanwhile, saw off YMCA 3-1 to move into fourth place as Strathearn’s underground heating system came into its own. Ryan Burgess fired in a pair of drag-flicks to go with a David Tremlett finish.

The Y remain bottom as a result but are back in action on Tuesday evening when they take on Three Rock Rovers at Grange Road.

It will be Rovers’ first EYHL game since mid-October after their trip to Cookstown was called off, adding to their fixture pile-up with a Mills Cup semi-final also needing a new date.

Banbridge’s date with Pembroke had to be pulled on Saturday, a frustration for the Co Down club who also had to rearrange a planned sponsorship event. Monkstown’s battle with Cork C of I also fell foul of the conditions.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.