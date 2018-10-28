Lewis Hamilton seals his fifth Formula One world championship

The British driver only had to finish seventh or higher at the Mexican Grand Prix
Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton gets on his car before the start. Photograph: Alfredo Estrella/Reuters

Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton gets on his car before the start. Photograph: Alfredo Estrella/Reuters

 

Lewis Hamilton secured his fifth Formula One world championship at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday night after he finished fourth. The British driver only had to finish seventh or higher in the race, while rival Sebastian Vettel had to win to stand any chance of taking the title fight on to Brazil but came second.

Hamilton took his first F1 title for McLaren in 2008 in ony his second season but was not champion again until 2014, a year after he had switched to his current team Mercedes, a move many questioned at the time at the time but has since proved to be key to his domination.

He won 11 races in 2014, in a long-fought battle with Nico Rosberg, which was only decided with victory for the Mercedes driver in the final race of the season. Hamilton was able to secure his third world title the following year with three races still remaining to equal the record of the late Ayrton Senna’s three championships. Hamilton won his fourth title in 2017, a year after finishing runner-up to Nico Rosberg, in the process joining Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Alain Prost and Vettel as drivers with four or more world titles to their name.

The champion is 19 wins behind Schumacher’s record of 91 grand prix wins and Hamilton has indicated he has no intention of easing off his quest for more honours, stating earlier this week: “I’ve still got more to do. There are so many different things that happened in that time and I waited a long time to get the second,” he said. “I could easily have stayed where I was and I wouldn’t be sitting here with the ones I have now. It’s been interesting, the journey and the different decisions I have taken, but I am very grateful for the route I have been on. I feel incredibly fortunate to be in the position I am in but I feel like I have quite a lot left to do.”

Guardian services

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.