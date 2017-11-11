Lewis Hamilton crash adds to Mercedes’ weekend woes in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton’s first competitive action since winning the world championship lasted less than two minutes as he crashed out of qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who clinched his fourth Formula One title at the last race in Mexico, lost control of his Mercedes at 160mph through turn six of the Interlagos circuit before thudding into the tyre barrier.

The 32-year-old Englishman remained in his cockpit for some moments before informing his team that he was not injured in the high-speed smash.

Hamilton’s car sustained significant damage in the incident, and he will now start Sunday’s race, the penultimate of the season, from the back of the field.

It’s already been a testing weekend for the driver. Members of Hamilton’s world-championship winning Mercedes team were robbed at gunpoint as they left the Interlagos circuit on Friday night.

A minibus, transporting Mercedes staff back to their team hotel, was held up at 10pm local time. One of the team had a gun held to their head, Hamilton said.

“One minibus was robbed at gunpoint,” a Mercedes spokesperson said. “Valuables were stolen but everybody is safe and uninjured which is the main thing.”

Jenson Button was ambushed by gunmen when he left the same track back in 2010.

Hamilton tweeted on Saturday morning: “Some of my team were held up at gunpoint last night leaving the circuit here in Brazil. Gun shots fired, gun held at ones head.

“This is so upsetting to hear. Please say a prayer for my guys who are here as professionals today even if shaken.”