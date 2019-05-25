Lewis Hamilton claims emotional pole position in Monaco
Mercedes lock out front row as team mourn the death of Niki Lauda
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton during qualifying at the Circuit de Monte Carlo in Monaco. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on an emotional pole position for the showcase Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday with team-mate Valtteri Bottas alongside on the front row.
The pole, record-extending 85th of the British driver’s stellar career, came with Mercedes mourning the death on Monday of triple world champion Niki Lauda, the team’s non-executive chairman.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified third and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel fourth.
A glaring strategy error by Ferrari cost Charles Leclerc the chance to shine at home, with the 21-year-old failing to make it through the first phase and qualifying only 16th after going fastest in final practice.
QUALIFYING RESULTS
1 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1min 10.166secs, 2 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:10.252, 3 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:10.641, 4 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:10.947, 5 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Red Bull 1:11.041, 6 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:11.109, 7 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Renault 1:11.218, 8 Daniil Kvyat (Rus) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:11.271, 9 Carlos Sainz (Esp) McLaren 1:11.417, 10 Alexander Albon (Tha) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:11.653, 11 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault 1:11.670, 12 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:11.724, 13 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:12.027, 14 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:12.115, 15 Antonio Giovinazzi (Ita) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:12.185, 16 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:12.149, 17 Sergio Perez (Mex) Racing Point 1:12.233, 18 Lance Stroll (Can) Racing Point 1:12.846, 19 George Russell (Gbr) Williams 1:13.477, 20 Robert Kubica (Pol) Williams 1:13.751
More to follow