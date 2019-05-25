Lewis Hamilton claims emotional pole position in Monaco

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on an emotional pole position for the showcase Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday with team-mate Valtteri Bottas alongside on the front row.

The pole, record-extending 85th of the British driver’s stellar career, came with Mercedes mourning the death on Monday of triple world champion Niki Lauda, the team’s non-executive chairman.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified third and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel fourth.

A glaring strategy error by Ferrari cost Charles Leclerc the chance to shine at home, with the 21-year-old failing to make it through the first phase and qualifying only 16th after going fastest in final practice.

QUALIFYING RESULTS

1 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1min 10.166secs, 2 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:10.252, 3 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:10.641, 4 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:10.947, 5 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Red Bull 1:11.041, 6 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:11.109, 7 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Renault 1:11.218, 8 Daniil Kvyat (Rus) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:11.271, 9 Carlos Sainz (Esp) McLaren 1:11.417, 10 Alexander Albon (Tha) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:11.653, 11 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault 1:11.670, 12 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:11.724, 13 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:12.027, 14 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:12.115, 15 Antonio Giovinazzi (Ita) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:12.185, 16 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:12.149, 17 Sergio Perez (Mex) Racing Point 1:12.233, 18 Lance Stroll (Can) Racing Point 1:12.846, 19 George Russell (Gbr) Williams 1:13.477, 20 Robert Kubica (Pol) Williams 1:13.751

