Legendary NFL kicker Tom Dempsey dies after contracting Covid-19

New Orleans Saints record-breaker was born without any toes on his right foot

Updated: 55 minutes ago

Tom Dempsey makes his record-breaking kick against the Detroit Lions with his specially-adapted boot. Photo: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

Tom Dempsey makes his record-breaking kick against the Detroit Lions with his specially-adapted boot. Photo: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

 

The New Orleans Saints have confirmed that their legendary kicker, Tom Dempsey, has died after contracting Covid-19. He was 73.

Dempsey had an extraordinary career. He was born without toes on his right foot, the same foot he kicked with during his NFL career. He used a specially adapted flat boot to kick with and the shoe is now displayed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Tom’s life spoke directly to the power of the human spirit and exemplified his resolute determination to not allow setbacks to impede following his dreams and aspirations,” the New Orleans Saints owner, Gayle Benson, said in a statement.

Dempsey joined the Saints out of college in 1969, and the following year he set the NFL record for the longest field goal in history with a 63-yard game-winning effort as time expired against the Detroit Lions. His record stood for 43 years until the Denver Broncos’ Matt Prater converted a 64-yard kick in 2013.

Dempsey also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Oilers and Buffalo Bills before retiring in 1979. He returned to New Orleans after his football career ended and had been living in a care home at the time of his death after being diagnosed with dementia in 2012. Louisiana has become a hotspot for Covid-19 and at least 14 other residents of Dempsey’s care home have tested positive for the virus.

He is survived by his wife, Carlene, children and grandchildren. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.