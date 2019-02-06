LeBron passes 32,000 points but suffers worst career loss
The result was such a foregone conclusion that James sat out the entire fourth quarter
LeBron James in action against the Indiana Pacers. Photograph: Getty Images
LeBron James endured the worst defeat of his NBA career on Tuesday when the Los Angeles Lakers were thumped by 42 points by the Indiana Pacers.
The result was such a foregone conclusion that James sat out the entire fourth quarter in the 136-94 result in Indianapolis.
He had never in his 16-year career experienced worse than a 36-point loss before Tuesday.
James is playing his way back after missing more than a month with a groin injury.
The night was not a complete disaster from a personal standpoint for James, who scored 18 points, becoming the fifth player in NBA history to reach 32,000 points.
The four-times NBA most valuable player is in his first season with the Lakers, after his off-season move from Cleveland.
The Lakers are 27-27 for the season after Tuesday’s loss.