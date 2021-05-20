LeBron James sinks game-winning three pointer to beat Warriors

LeBron James shot a game-winning three-pointer as his Los Angeles Lakers mounted a comeback to defeat the Golden State Warriors and earn the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

The defending champions trailed the Warriors by 13 points at half-time of the play-in game, but fought back for a 103-100 victory courtesy of James’s 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as well as 25 points and 12 rebounds from Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles advances to open the playoffs on Sunday against the second-seeded Phoenix Suns, while Golden State has one final chance to progress as the eighth seed if they defeat the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

Memphis earlier ended the San Antonio Spurs’ season in the first of the West’s play-ins.

Dillon Brooks poured in eight of his 24 points in the final quarter as the hosts downed the Spurs 100-96 in front of a 40 per cent crowd of 7,019 fans at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies are trying to halt a run of three-straight seasons without appearing in the play-offs, after their last campaign ended with a loss to Portland in the league’s first play-in.