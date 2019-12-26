LeBron James aggravates nagging groin injury in Lakers defeat

Last Christmas James’ torn left groin injury derailed the LA Lakers’ season

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in action against the Los Angeles Clippers. Photograph: Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard scored 11 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and had 12 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-106 on Wednesday night in the NBA’s marquee Christmas game.

LeBron James, who finished with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, aggravated a nagging groin injury after a first-quarter collision with Patrick Beverley and could miss game time moving forward.

According to ESPN, several members of the Lakers organisation have already approached James about the urgency to sit out and rehab his groin injury until he feels fully recovered.

“I felt healthy going into the game,” James told the network. “I got kneed in the groin taking a charge from Pat Bev, and it kind of set me right back to where I was five days ago.”

On Sunday night James missed a game for the first time this season as he was forced to sit out the Lakers’ defeat to the visiting Denver Nuggets.

On Wednesday, Montrezl Harrell had 18 points off the bench, Paul George added 17 and the Clippers improved to 2-0 against the Lakers this season.

Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 25 points while Anthony Davis had 24. The Lakers have lost a season-worst four straight games.

Los Angeles had a chance to tie in the final seconds, but video review showed James touched the ball last after Beverly knocked it away as James went up for a three. George hit two free throws for the final margin.

James, who turns 35 this week, suffered a torn left groin against the Golden State Warriors last Christmas that derailed the Lakers’ season.

