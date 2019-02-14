Leaders Banbridge travel south to play Three Rock Rovers

Glenanne face struggling Cork C of I in St Andrews

Monkstown play Annadale on Saturday, and meet Lisnagarvey at Comber Road in Hillsborough on Sunday

Monkstown play Annadale on Saturday, and meet Lisnagarvey at Comber Road in Hillsborough on Sunday

 

Three Rock Rovers could do themselves and Glenanne a favour on Saturday when Banbridge make the short journey south to Dublin. The team leading the Irish Hockey League face a Rovers side high on their European pursuits, where in Oslo they qualified for the Euro Hockey Indoor Challenge 1, which no Irish team has played in since 1996.

Banbridge are leading the table thanks to the Ulster side’s double win last weekend over Cork C of I and Cookstown. Rovers at home should constitute a bigger challenge for the Ulster side, who are two points clear of Glenanne at the top of the table and with a game in hand.

Glenanne face C of I in St Andrews, and will expect to keep up the pressure on the leaders. C of I are currently struggling for a break in fortune, and, along with YMCA, have yet to win a match in seven outings in the premier competition.

It is also another double weekend for Monkstown, who last week had mixed fortunes, beating Pembroke 3-2 but losing 4-3 to Glenanne at home. This Saturday takes the Dún Laoghaire side to Belfast on Saturday, where they play Annadale. They will then meet Lisnagarvey at Comber Road in Hillsborough on Sunday.

The Sunday game will also be the second one played by Garvey over the weekend as Pembroke travel to meet them on Saturday.

Monkstown are eagerly looking for points that would push them up above the mid-line of the table.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.