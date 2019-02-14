Leaders Banbridge travel south to play Three Rock Rovers

Three Rock Rovers could do themselves and Glenanne a favour on Saturday when Banbridge make the short journey south to Dublin. The team leading the Irish Hockey League face a Rovers side high on their European pursuits, where in Oslo they qualified for the Euro Hockey Indoor Challenge 1, which no Irish team has played in since 1996.

Banbridge are leading the table thanks to the Ulster side’s double win last weekend over Cork C of I and Cookstown. Rovers at home should constitute a bigger challenge for the Ulster side, who are two points clear of Glenanne at the top of the table and with a game in hand.

Glenanne face C of I in St Andrews, and will expect to keep up the pressure on the leaders. C of I are currently struggling for a break in fortune, and, along with YMCA, have yet to win a match in seven outings in the premier competition.

It is also another double weekend for Monkstown, who last week had mixed fortunes, beating Pembroke 3-2 but losing 4-3 to Glenanne at home. This Saturday takes the Dún Laoghaire side to Belfast on Saturday, where they play Annadale. They will then meet Lisnagarvey at Comber Road in Hillsborough on Sunday.

The Sunday game will also be the second one played by Garvey over the weekend as Pembroke travel to meet them on Saturday.

Monkstown are eagerly looking for points that would push them up above the mid-line of the table.