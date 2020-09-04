Late three-pointer sees Toronto Raptors close the gap on Boston

OG Anunoby’s three-point shot as time expired lifted the Toronto Raptors to a 104-103 win over the Boston Celtics to get back into their NBA conference semi-finals.

Boston went into the game with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series but a moment of magic from London-born Anunoby halved the deficit for 2019 champions Toronto.

Daniel Theis dunked with 0.5 seconds left to give the Celtics a two-point lead, but Kyle Lowry, who had 31 points in the game but was only two for eight on three-point attempts, found Anunoby with an inbound pass to seal the narrow win.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Clippers opened up their series against the Denver Nuggets with a commanding 120-97 win.

Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points for LA, who opened up a 29-point lead in the third quarter over the tired Nuggets, who were taken to seven games by the Utah Jazz.

Meanwhile Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant earned 99 of 100 first-place votes on Thursday to take home NBA Rookie of the Year award.

The 21-year-old Morant, a Murray State product who was the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft, averaged 17.8 points, 7.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 67 games. He shot 47.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Morant received 498 points in the voting, well ahead of second-place finisher Kendrick Nunn of the Miami Heat, who had 204 points. New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson finished third with 140 points and got the only other first-place vote.