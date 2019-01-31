La Liga to sponsor Davis Cup in latest cross-sport venture

Tennis competition has been revamped into a World Cup-style knockout event

Croatia celebrate with the trophy after winning the Davis Cup at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille last November. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

Croatia celebrate with the trophy after winning the Davis Cup at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille last November. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

 

Spanish football’s wealthy La Liga is to become a sponsor of a revamped Davis Cup competition for the next four years.

Founded in 1900, the tennis tournament is the largest annual international team competition in sport, but has suffered as a spectacle since many top players began opting out.

To breathe life into the tournament, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) signed a 25-year $3 billion deal last year with an investment group called Kosmos, fronted by Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique.

It will now comprise of a week-long, World Cup-style knockout event between 18 countries at the end of the regular season. This year’s finals are in Madrid in November.

“The cross-sport partnership with La Liga is innovative for the Davis Cup,” ITF president David Haggarty said of the new sponsorship arrangement. “This will widen our reach to not only tennis fans but other sports enthusiasts.”

No financial details were given.

La Liga will promote the Davis Cup via international broadcasts in 200 countries during league matches throughout October. They have also partnered up for the Davis Cup qualifiers, starting this weekend, in which 12 winners will seal places at the finals in Madrid alongside already qualified Croatia, France, United States, Spain, Argentina and Great Britain.

La Liga sponsored Spain’s 2016 Davis Cup tie in India, while last year it announced a partnership with the Renault Formula 1 team. It also supports Spain’s 64 sporting federations.

“La Liga is pleased to partner with Kosmos Tennis as it represents a great opportunity to link our brand and those of our clubs with a worldwide sport and entertainment icon,” said Oscar Mayo, La Liga’s international business development director.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.