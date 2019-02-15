Kyle Coetzer and Scotland chase down Ireland in Oman T20

Scotland 181-4 (KJ Coetzer 74, HG Munsey 50, SC Getkate 2-15) beat Ireland 180-7 (KJ O’Brien 65, PR Stirling 56, MRJ Watt 3-26) by six wickets with nine balls remaining.

Captain Kyle Coetzer powered Scotland to a six-wicket victory over Ireland as they got their first win over the Oman Quadrangular T20 series.

Chasing a target of 181, Scotland made it with nine balls to spare thanks to 74 from Coetzer — who hit four sixes and nine fours — and a 50 from fellow opener George Munsey, who had two sixes and six fours.

Though Richie Berrington and Matthew Cross were both out for ducks, Calum MacLeod and Craig Wallace saw Scotland through to victory with 35 and 19 unbeaten respectively — MacLeod finishing it off in style with a six.

Ireland got off to a fine start in their innings, reaching 115 without loss before Kevin O’Brien went for 65 off Mark Watt.

And Watt soon struck again to remove fellow opener and captain Paul Stirling for 56, precipitating something of a collapse as Ireland went from 125 for one to 171 for seven.

Watt finished with three for 26 as Scotland bounced back from their opening defeat to Holland, moving above Ireland in the table with both teams on two points.