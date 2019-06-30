Kurt Walker wins boxing gold for Ireland at European Games

Kurt Walker has won gold for Ireland at the European Games after a unanimous decision victory over Ukraine’s Mykolo Butsenko in the bantamweight division.

The 24-year-old from Lisburn came out on top against the number two seed in the division after what was a close fight but one in which three of the judges gave the Irishman all three rounds.

Walker’s medal is Ireland’s first gold of the games after Kellie Harrington was forced to withdraw from her lightweight final on Sunday morning with an injury, settling instead for silver.

It also brings Ireand’s total medal tally for boxing to six with gold for Walker, silver for Harrington and Michaela Walsh as well as bronze medals for Regan Buckley, Michael Nevin and Gráinne Walsh.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable,” said Walker.

“I actually can’t describe how good I feel. The game plan, everything was perfect. I want to thank the coaches, the backroom staff, everyone for it.

“It’s the best moment in my life, 100 per cent, by a mile.”

Full report to follow...