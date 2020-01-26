Kobe Bryant dies in California helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has died in a helicopter crash. He was 41.

TMZ initially reported the news, and said Bryant was on board the helicopter along with four others when it crashed at 10am local time near Calabasas in California.

It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating. — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) January 26, 2020

According to the Los Angeles Times, the aircraft crashed in foggy weather, and ignited brushfires, making it hard for rescuers to get close to the site. There were no reported survivors.

Bryant played his entire, 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. He won five championships with the team and was named an All-Star on 18 occasions.

He retired in 2016. In 2018 he won an Oscar for best animated short for a film called Dear Basketball, based on a poem he wrote about his retirement from the game. Bryant is survived by his wife and four children.