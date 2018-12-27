Killester seek to beat Griffith College to become joint league leaders

It’s back to Super League action this weekend after the Christmas break, with four games tipping off around the country.

Templeogue, who top the table, have a weekend off but will be watching the result from Pyrobel Killester’s meeting with Griffith College Swords Thunder. If Killester win, they will join their fellow Dubliners at the top of the league table.

The game at the IWA in Clontarf will see Michael Westbrooks lining out for Killester against his brother Isaac, who plays for Swords.

Climbing

In Cork, C and S Neptune host third-placed Garvey’s Tralee Warriors on Saturday evening. After a slow start, Neptune have been steadily climbing the table, thanks to a four-game winning streak, which ended in their last game, against Templeogue at Oblate Hall.

Elsewhere, DCU Saints and Maree are set to dish up an exciting clash at the university, with Saints just ahead of the Galway side in the league table, while Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin host UCC Demons in Kerry.

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

C and S Neptune v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Neptune Stadium, 19:00;

DCU Saints v Maree, DCU Complex, 19:00;

Pyrobel Killester v Griffith College Swords Thunder, IWA-Clontarf, 19:00;

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin v UCC Demons, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15;