Khawaja’s century helps Australia clinch one-day series win over India

Visitors lost the first two of the five-match series but eventually prevailed 3-2

Usman Khawaja: played a key role in Australia’s triumph in Delhi. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Usman Khawaja’s century helped Australia to a one-day international series-clinching victory win over India in Delhi.

Australia, who had lost the opening two games of the five-match series, claimed a memorable 3-2 comeback win as India fell 35 runs short of the visitors’ 272 for nine.

Opening batsman Khawaja has enjoyed a superb series and followed scores of 50, 38, 104 and 91 by making 100 from 106 balls.

Peter Handscomb (52) offered solid support to Khawaja in a partnership of 99, but Australia lost six wickets for 54 runs as Bhuvneshwar Kumar (three for 48) and Ravindra Jadeja (two for 45) kept India in contention.

Rohit Sharma made 56 at the top of the order in reply, but India lost wickets at regular intervals and leg-spinner Adam Zampa was the pick of the Australia bowlers with three for 46.

India captain Virat Kohli was one of four victims for Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey when he was caught behind for 20.

Kumar (46) and Kedar Jadhav (44) gave India late hope after the hosts had slumped to 132 for six in the 29th over.

But India were eventually bowled out for 237 from the final ball of the innings to suffer a first ODI series home defeat since losing to South Africa in 2015.

