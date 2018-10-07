Khabib apologises after mass brawl follows Conor McGregor win

UFC boss Dana White says three members of Russian’s team arrested in Las Vegas

Philip O'Connor

Speaking at a post fight press conference Khabib Nurmagomedov apologised for jumping out of the UFC cage and leaping feet first at McGregor’s team mate and cornerman Dillon Danis. Video: Reuters/ UFC

 

For once the violence in the octagon looked secondary as a mass brawl ensued after Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov retained his UFC lightweight title with a submission win over Conor McGregor on Saturday.

Nurmagomedov jumped out of the cage before leaping feet first at McGregor’s team mate and cornerman Dillon Danis, and three of the Russian’s team were arrested and later released on a black night for a sport that has struggled to win mainstream acceptance for 25 years.

“I saw one of Conor’s guys yelling at Khabib, Khabib ran and jumped over the octagon, went after him. Two of Khabib’s guys got into the octagon, one guy hit Conor with some shots from behind, and that’s it,” UFC boss Dana White told a media conference.

“The Nevada State Athletic Commission pulled the footage from us, there’s an investigation going on. They are withholding Khabib’s purse, they are not withholding Conor’s.

“The way that works is Conor is one of the guys who was attacked. Conor refused to press charges. There were three guys from Khabib’s team arrested, and they were released because Conor didn’t want to press charges.”

After a lengthy delay, Nurmagomedov eventually addressed a media conference at the T-Mobile Arena.

Conor McGregor after his defeat to Khabib. Photograph: Harry How/Getty
Conor McGregor after his defeat to Khabib. Photograph: Harry How/Getty

“First of all I want to say sorry to athletic commission Nevada, to Vegas, I know this is not my best side. This is not my best side,” he said.

He went on to complain bitterly about McGregor’s behavior in the lead-up to the fight that exacerbated the bad blood between the two teams.

“He talk about my religion, he talk about my country, he talk about my father, he come to Brooklyn and he broke bus, he almost killed a couple people - what about this?” he asked reporters.

The 30-year-old from Dagestan had mauled former two-weight champion McGregor before the Irishman tapped out to a rear naked choke hold in the fourth round, but that was quickly forgotten in the following melee.

Angry fans of the two fighters brawled in the concourses of the arena as police and security staff struggled to maintain any semblance of order, and violent scuffles continued into the night around the Las Vegas strip.

White said that it would be now up to the Nevada State Athletic Commission to decide if Nurmagomedov would face further sanctions.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.