Kevin O’Brien seals dramatic super over win for Ireland against Afghanistan

Consolation win for the visitors as Afghanistan prevail 2-1 in the three-match series

Kevin O’Brien during the third T20 international cricket match between Afghanistan and Ireland. Photograph: Getty Images

Kevin O’Brien’s last-ball six led to Ireland claiming a consolation win over Afghanistan in their Twenty20 series following a dramatic super over at Greater Noida in India.

Afghanistan levelled Ireland’s 142 for eight, losing one wicket fewer, after amassing 15 from the final over, including Rashid Khan’s sliced four off Josh Little from the last ball.

Rashid then had Paul Stirling lbw after Afghanistan posted eight for one from their six-ball allotment, but O’Brien had the final say when Ireland were left needing three from one ball and two for another super over.

O’Brien heaved the leg-spinner back over his head, just about clearing Qais Ahmad at long-off, as Ireland avoided the whitewash, with Afghanistan prevailing 2-1 in the three-match series.

