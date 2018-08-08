Kenya’s former world champion Nicholas Bett dies in road accident

Athletics: Bett won 400m hurdles in Beijing in 2015, giving Kenya its first sub-800m gold

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Kenyan former 400m hurdles world champion Nicholas Bett, who has died aged 28. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Kenya’s former 400m hurdles world champion Nicholas Bett has died in a road accident aged 28, the country’s ministry of sports and heritage said on Wednesday.

Bett died in Nandi county, northwest Kenya after his car hit bumps and rolled into a ditch. He had returned home from the Africa Championships in Nigeria on Tuesday.

“Former 400m hurdles World Champion Nicholas Bett has died in a road accident. . . On behalf of the sporting fraternity and @moscakenya I convey my sincerest condolences to his family. Rest in peace,” Kenya’s sports cabinet secretary Rashid Echesa said on Twitter.

The ministry of sports and heritage later retweeted the message from their official handle. Athletics Kenya also confirmed the news.

Bett won the 400m hurdles at the 2015 world championships in Beijing to give Kenya its first gold medal at a distance shorter than 800m.

His twin brother Haron Koech is also a hurdler.

– Reuters

