Kellie Harrington takes out home favourite to make last eight

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington is through to the last eight of the Aiba World Elite Championships after stunning home favourite Sarita Devi on a 3-2 split decision in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Dublin lightweight, a silver medallist at light-welter at the 2016 Worlds, dropped Devi with a sweet left hook in the third round to seal victory.

Harrington soaked up a few solid shots in the first two rounds but impressed with the vast majority of cleaner and accurate combinations and punches, particularly in the second round when she drove home a huge left.

The turning point arrived in the third when Harrington detonated a sweeping left to knock Devi off her feet and the referee moved in to administer a count.

Devi’s defeat was the host nation’s first in 10 bouts at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Harrington will now meet Canada’s Caroline Veyre with at least bronze up for grabs on Tuesday.

Gráinne Walsh bowed out on a split verdict to Argentina’s Noella Perez in her welterweight last 16 clash.

The Tullamore fighter slugged it out with Perez over three close rounds, closing down the distance against her taller opponent to deliver solid shots throughout.

Walsh clipped Perez with a sweeping left coming out of a clinch in the third, the one clear scoring shot of the final round but but the judges opted for Perez.

Ceire Smith, Michaela Walsh, Amy Broadhurst and Aoife O’Rourke box for places in the last eight on Monday.

AIBA WORLD WOMEN’S ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

(at New Delhi, India)



Last 16

60kg: Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Sarita Devi (India) 3-2

69kg: Gráinne Walsh (Ireland) lost to Noella Perez (Argentina) on a split decision

Upcoming bouts



Monday November 19th

Last 16

51kg: Ceire Smith (Ireland) v Namiki Tukimi (Japan)

57kg: Michaela Walsh (Ireland) v Alessia Mesiano (Italy)

64kg: Amy Broadhurst (Ireland) v Ani Hovsepyan (Armenia)

75kg: Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) v Lauren Price (Wales)

Tuesday November 20th

Quarter-Final

60kg: Kellie Harrington (Ireland) v Caroline Veyre (Canada)